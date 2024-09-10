Manipur Violence: 46-Year-Old Woman Killed After Getting Caught in Crossfire

Police reported on Tuesday that a 46-year-old woman was killed in a clash between two armed groups in Kangpokpi district, Manipur. The incident occurred on Sunday night in the remote Thangbuh village.

Watch: Women hold a protest rally in Imphal over continued violence in the state.

VIDEO | Manipur: Women hold a protest rally in Imphal’s Thangmeiband over continued violence in the state.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/lJNvd78970 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2024

According to police, several houses in the village were also set on fire, prompting residents to seek refuge in nearby forests. The deceased woman, identified as Nemjakhol Lhungdim, had her body returned to her family following a post-mortem examination at the Churachandpur district hospital.

A significant number of powerful bombs were discharged during the clash between the two sides, they said. Later that night, an exchange of fire was also reported between CRPF personnel stationed at a nearby school and militants, police said. Police reported that there were no casualties resulting from the gunfight.

