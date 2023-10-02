Manipur violence: Accused likely to be produced before Delhi court on Oct 3 in transnational conspiracy case

New Delhi, Oct 02 A Delhi court has remanded one person to NIA custody till October 3 in connection with a probe into the transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based terror outfits to wage war against India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.

The NIA had registered a suo moto case on July 19 here under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Last week, the agency arrested 51-year-old Seiminlun Gangte from the hill district of Churachandpur, Manipur and took him to Delhi on transit remand.

In a statement, the NIA spokesperson had said that its probe revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India.

“Their purpose is to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India,” the spokesperson said.

“For this purpose, the aforementioned leadership has been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware which is being sourced both, from across the border, as well as from other terrorist outfits active in the North Eastern states to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur,” it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor