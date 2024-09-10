Manipur Violence: All Government and Private Colleges in State To Remain Closed on September 11–12

IMPHAL, Sept. 10 — The Government of Manipur has announced that all government and private colleges in the state will remain closed on September 11 and 12. The decision comes in response to recent violence and ongoing unrest in the region.

Over 40 students were injured in the violence after they clashed with security forces while attempting to march towards the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. The students were protesting to demand the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the security advisor to the state government. Security forces stopped the demonstrators near the Congress Bhavan on BT Road. The protesters threw stones and glass marbles, prompting police to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Manipur University students also held a protest rally, burning an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They later attempted to proceed to the state secretariat but were stopped at Kakwa in Imphal West district. More than 40 students have been admitted to the hospital following the clashes.

In response to the escalating situation, the government has imposed an indefinite curfew in Imphal East and West districts and enacted prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of the BNSS in Thoubal. Internet services across the state have been suspended for five days starting from 3 p.m. on September 10, due to concerns over the use of social media for spreading hate speech and images.

The Centre has deployed two additional battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), comprising approximately 2,000 personnel, to assist in maintaining order.