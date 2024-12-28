Manipur Violence: CM N Biren Singh Condemns Attack on Civilians and Security Forces

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the recent attack in the Imphal East district, which resulted in injuries to both civilians and security personnel. The fresh violence occurred during a gunfight with armed men in the Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages of Imphal East.

In response to the escalation, the Chief Minister called for calm and unity, assuring that all necessary measures were being taken to manage the situation. Singh stated that additional security personnel had been deployed to the affected areas, and the injured were receiving medical assistance. On social media, Singh strongly condemned the attack, stating, "I strongly condemn the indiscriminate firing by Kuki militants at Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi in Imphal East, which injured civilians and security personnel. This cowardly and unprovoked attack on innocent lives is an assault on peace and harmony." He also emphasized the importance of coordination between central forces and state police in managing such situations.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a joint team consisting of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, the Forest Department, and an Executive Magistrate carried out poppy destruction operations in the T. Lhanghoimol area of Churachandpur District, where they destroyed 7 acres of poppy plantations. An FIR has been filed, and efforts are underway to identify the cultivators.

Security forces have been conducting search operations and maintaining a presence in vulnerable areas across the hill and valley districts. The movement of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 has been secured. Manipur Police reported that strict security measures have been implemented at various locations, with 108 checkpoints established across the state, ensuring safe movement of vehicles.

The violence in Manipur, which has involved clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, began after a May 3, 2023, rally by the All-Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) protesting the Manipur High Court’s directive to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.