Manipur violence: DCW chief sends interim recommendations to President

New Delhi, Aug 1 Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has sent interim recommendations to President Droupadi Murmu regarding the ongoing violent clashes in Manipur, an official said on Tuesday.

As a response to the viral video depicting sexual assault on two women, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal ,along with members, travelled to Manipur on July 23 to visit the violence affected areas, including Churachandpur, Moirang, Kongpokpi and Imphal districts to interact with those affected by violence.

The DCW has given 24 interim recommendations to the President, which include the imposition of President's rule in the state, resignation of the

Chief Minister, and the urgent visit of the Prime Minister and Union Ministers to assess the situation and devise a comprehensive strategy to

bring peace to the state.

Additionally, the DCW has called for the establishment of a Supreme Court Monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the root causes of the ethnic clash and the government's actions and omissions in managing the crisis.

It also seeks investigation into the looting of over 4000 sophisticated weapons from the police forces and complaints received in the past three

months against police inaction and/or collusion.

“The Commission has recommended two separate SITs, one headed by retired Supreme Court judges, to monitor the investigation of all cases of murders, missing persons, etc., and the other specifically to look into cases of sexual assault. It further suggests that all cases of sexual assault should be handed over to the CBI, and trials should take place in a fast track court outside the state, preferably in Delhi,” the DCW said in a statement.

Moreover, the Commission has proposed launching a helpline for reporting cases of sexual violence, acknowledging that sexual violence is often used as a weapon to humiliate and terrorize vulnerable people in a conflict zone.

It expresses concern that many such cases may have occurred in Manipur in the past three months, urging the administration to urgently establish a

helpline encouraging women to report cases of sexual violence, if any.

Maliwal has also requested time from the President to discuss the situation in Manipur and said, "The situation in Manipur is very disturbing. Urgent

steps need to be taken to restore normalcy and peace. I have submitted an interim report and recommendations to the Hon'ble President. The people of Manipur need immediate help. I have urged the President to immediately impose President's rule in Manipur and form SITs for monitoring

investigations, including those involving sexual assault. I have also requested the President to direct relief and rehabilitation for all survivors.”

--IANS

