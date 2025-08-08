Manipur violence: Displaced people to be resettled in original villages

Imphal, Aug 8 The newly appointed Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel on Friday said that the main focus of the government is to resettle violence-affected internally displaced persons (IDP) at their villages and homes, peacefully and securely.

The Chief Secretary, accompanied by Arun Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary, Agriculture, visited Ngahmun Pre-Fabricated relief camp at Champhai Sub-Divisions and Mandop Relief Camp in Kangpokpi district.

During an interaction with both relief camp inmates, Goel emphasised that the main focus of the government is to resettle the violence-affected internally displaced persons (IDP) at their original villages and homes, peacefully and securely.

He assured that the state police and paramilitary forces are working tirelessly to ensure that all IDPs can return to their original homes without any untoward incidents occurring.

The Chief Secretary also encouraged the camp inmates to reach out to him with any requests or grievances about improving facilities at the camps.

He took the time to personally interact with students and elderly individuals at the camp, listening to their needs and discussing how government assistance can be availed by them.

Goel also handed out stationery kits and sports items to IDPs' students at both camps. The internally displaced persons (IDP's) have been facing numerous challenges due to displacement from their homes.

However, amidst the struggles, they have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the government for its continuous support. The government’s aid has provided them with basic necessities and resources to survive in their current situation. However, the IDP's also expressed grave concerns about their current state.

One of their main worries is the lack of examination centres, which has hindered the access to education of their children and their potential for a better future.

Later, Goel chaired a district-level department meeting to discuss the progress of the DA-JGUA and PM-JANMAN schemes with the concerned departments. He also appreciated the District Administration for successfully resettling some of the IDP's to their original home and location.

The Chief Secretary also took the time to meet with the Civil society functioning within the Kangpokpi district. With the improvement in the situation, the Manipur government has started the resettlement of violence-hit displaced people. A senior government official earlier said that most displaced people would be resettled in their original villages by December this year.

Even after December 2025, 9,000-10,000 displaced people may not be able to return to their original villages, especially those displaced from some areas, including Tengnoupal, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi districts. These 9,000-10,000 people would be provided with accommodation in prefabricated houses.

The official had said the resettlement process had been initiated after a series of meetings with various Union government ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

He had said that financial assistance of Rs 3.03 lakh per family would be provided to those families whose homes have been destroyed, and a lump sum amount would be provided to those families whose homes were not damaged but have been partially damaged after two years of abandonment.

The state government has established over 300 relief camps in Imphal Valley and hilly regions to provide shelter to over 57,000 men, women and children, who were displaced after the ethnic violence broke out in the state over two years ago.

