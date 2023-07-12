Manipur violence: Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum extends apology to Kuki Zo people for "misguidance, conflict with Meitei people"

Churachnadpur (Manipur) [India], July 12 : Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum (ITLF), on Wednesday, extended an apology to the Kuki Zo people for "misguidance and conflict with Meitei people" in Manipur.

In an official statement, ITLF stated, "The Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum, a leading organisation committed to the welfare and unity of indigenous communities, acknowledges and deeply regrets the misguided actions that resulted in brainwashing and involvement of innocent Kuki Zo people in the unfortunate conflict with the Meitei people in Manipur".

The organisation further said that it recongises that the essence of the mission is to foster harmony, mutual respect among different indigenous communities, promoting peace and coexistence.

"It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge our failure in fulfilling these core principles, leading to the unintended consequences that have impacted both the Kuki Zo and Meitei communities", the statement added.

Extending an apology, it said, "We extend our sincerest apologies to the innocent Kuki Zo people whose trust was misplaced and who were inadvertently drawn into the conflict".

The ITLF also said that it pledges to rectify the situation by taking actions that include an open dialogue between the two communities, restorative measures and a transparent review of its organisational processes and decision-making structures.

The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

Violence has gripped the entire State for over a month now and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.

Violence broke out in Manipur following the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The Meitei community is the majority community. They reside in the Imphal Valley and nearby areas. Due to their increased population, there was an increased demand for land.

Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas. So, in order to get lands in the hilly areas, they sought the ST status.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined the plea of the Manipur Tribal Forum seeking protection of the Kuki tribe by the Indian Army in the State.

