Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended Across State for Five Days Amid Student Protests

On Tuesday, the Manipur government announced a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services for five days due to the current situation in the state. According to the order, all internet and mobile data services, including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands, and VPN services, will be halted from 3 pm on Tuesday until 3 pm on September 15.

Internet suspended in entire Manipur for five days amid student agitation: Home department notification — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2024

Earlier today, the Manipur government implemented prohibitory orders in three districts following student protests calling for the restoration of peace in the conflict-ridden Imphal Valley.

Also Read| Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed in Three Districts Following Student Protest.

An indefinite curfew was imposed in Imphal East and West districts, restricting residents from leaving their homes, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of the BNSS were enforced in Thoubal.

