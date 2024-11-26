Manipur violence: NIA registers 3 cases over 7 deaths

New Delhi, Nov 26 Acting on the recent spate of violence in Manipur, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered afresh three cases, involving the killing of four women and three children in November, with a view to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the brutal attacks.

The anti-terror agency re-registered the cases after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs decided to hand over the investigations to the NIA considering the gravity of the offences, amid escalating violence in the strife-torn state.

The NIA teams visited the crime scenes on November 21 and 22 and started taking over case documents from the local police.

In the first case, dated November 11, several houses were burnt and two civilians were killed at Borobekra.

Later, unknown militants also abducted and murdered six people, including three women and three children.

The gory incident took place when some unknown armed militants fired towards Borobekra Police Station, as well as some houses and shops located at Jakuradhor Karong, and also set ablaze the latter.

The police and CRPF personnel of Borobekra PS retaliated, leading to heavy exchange of fire. Subsequent search operations led to the recovery of two dead bodies inside the burnt houses.

The second case in which the NIA has initiated a probe is connected with the November 11 attack on a CRPF post located at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police stations, Jiribam, by armed militants.

A CRPF Constable sustained bullet injuries in the attack and was evacuated to Silchar for medical treatment.

During a search by the security forces and the police team, dead bodies of unidentified armed militants, along with arms and ammunition, were recovered from the vicinity of the attack spot.

The third case relates to the murder of a woman at Jiribram by armed militants. The incident took place on November 7 when 31-year-old Zosangkim, wife of Ngurthansang from Jairolpokpi (Zairawn), Jiribam, Manipur, and mother of three, was raped and burnt alive at her residence by armed militants.

The case was originally registered by Jiribam Police Station on November 8.

