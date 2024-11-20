Manipur Violence: Schools and Colleges in Imphal Valley to Remain Closed Till November 23

The closure of schools and colleges in the Imphal Valley has been extended until November 23 for the safety of students, according to official notifications issued on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The decision affects educational institutions in the five Valley districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching. Schools and colleges were initially shut on November 16 due to renewed tensions in the state following violence in Jiribam district.

Both state-run and private institutions will remain closed during this period, the notifications stated.