Manipur witnessing erratic weather patterns, says Guv Bhalla

Imphal, Oct 17 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Friday that the impacts of climate change are being felt acutely in Manipur, a state nestled in the eastern Himalayas and known for its rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Addressing the valedictory event of the Indian Himalayan Region Climate Change Conclave at the City Convention Centre in Imphal, the Governor noted that the state is increasingly experiencing erratic weather patterns, with 2024 recording unprecedented heat with Jiribam reaching 43 degree Celsius and rainfall becoming highly unpredictable.

Announcing the release of the updated State Action Plan on Climate Change, he said that this must translate into real action and not remain merely a plan, as it integrates district-level vulnerability assessments and aligns with national climate goals.

Governor Bhalla also highlighted key initiatives such as the Model Carbon-Positive Eco-Village at Phayeng, the Integrated Ecosystem Services Project at Nungkot Sarbel Machenpat in Andro, conservation efforts at major wetlands, including Loktak Lake.

He also highlighted the Spring Rejuvenation Programme in Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Senapati, where more than 490 natural springs have been mapped to strengthen water security and climate resilience.

The Governor stressed that these efforts reflect how policy, science, and community participation can work together to build resilience, reaffirming the government's commitment to making climate action a core part of Manipur's development agenda.

The two-day Indian Himalayan Region Climate Change Conclave, organised by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, served as a platform for research, policy dialogue, and knowledge sharing on climate change in the Himalayan region.

Principal Secretary (Environment and Climate Change), Arun Kumar Sinha, was also present at the event.

The conclave brought together around 400 participants, including state government representatives from 12 Himalayan states, independent researchers and experts, line departments and agencies, members of the scientific community, private sector leaders, NGOs, civil society organisations, and academic institutions.

The Governor visited the exhibitions and stalls set up as part of the conclave and appreciated the innovative initiatives and community-led efforts showcased there.

He also released five books -- State Action Plan on Climate Change Version 2; Wetlands of Manipur Version 1.1; Alien Species of Manipur Version 1.0; Springs of Manipur Version 1.0 and Manual on Phumdi-based Floating Treatment Wetland System.

The Governor inaugurated the State Environment and Climate Data Centre virtually as well.

