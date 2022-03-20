Manipur woman alleges rape in south Delhi, 1 held

New Delhi, March 20 A 21-year-old woman, a native of Manipur, was allegedly raped in the national capital and one person was arrested in this connection, an official said here on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Sanjay, a resident of Humayunpur, Delhi.

According to the official, the incident took place on March 16 and it was reported by the victim on March 18, Friday.

"A complaint was received at Safdarjung Enclave police station on Friday in which the 21-year-old victim woman alleged that she was raped two days ago, by her colleague," the official said. The woman, in her complaint said that she works as a service staff at a hotel in Humayunpur, southwest Delhi.

"On March 16, at around 1.30 a.m. when she came out of the washroom of the restaurant, her fellow worker identified as Sanjay committed the heinous crime with her," the official said.

He informed that the victim did not inform anyone about the alleged rape on that particular day, however, later she lodged a complaint.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

During investigation the accused Sanjay was arrested from the South Delhi area. "It has also been revealed that complainant and accused are well known to each other since last one year," said the official, adding further probe is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor