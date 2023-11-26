Manipur's Naga hamlet Yangkhullen awaits 'heritage village' tag

Imphal, Nov 26 Even as most parts of Manipur remain devastated by the seven-month-long ethnic strife between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, the Zeme Naga-dominated Yangkhullen Village, in Senapati district remains peaceful. However, this tribal village is struggling to protect its heritage.

In the midst of calm and verdant surroundings, the residents of Manipur’s ‘hanging village’ harbour a deep yearning for Chief Minister N Biren Singh to fulfill his government’s commitment of declaring Yangkhullen a heritage village.

During a visit to this unique tribal village in Manipur in May 9, 2022, Biren Singh had also assured that his government would fulfil several of the promises it had made to develop this ancient Naga village that is home to the 2,500-strong Zeme tribe.

Located about 135 km north of the capital city Imphal in the Willong sub-division just 85 km from Senapati district headquarters, the picturesque village adjoining Nagaland has remained untouched by the unceasing ethnic crisis that has gripped Manipur since May 3 this year.

Out of 16 districts in Manipur, six Naga tribal dominated districts -- Tamenglong, Chandel, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Noney and Senapati, along the Nagaland and Myanmar borders, have mostly remained undisturbed by the ethnic strife.

With an estimated population of 36.49 lakh, Manipur is a small but unique state with 34-35 recognised communities, including the Meiteis and Kukis.

Zeme stands as one among the triad of Zeliangrong Naga tribes, alongside Rongmei and Liangmei. Yangkhullen stands as the least populous among Zeme villages within the state, as most reside in the Tamenglong district.

As per the tribal elders, the collective population of Zemes in Manipur is estimated to be around 15,000. “Though Rs 3 crore was allocated through the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for preserving our heritage, regrettably, no tangible progress has taken place so far,” lamented the village authorities.

Biren Singh’s visit last year revived hopes as he had acknowledged the village’s allure, vowing to push the Central Government for the declaration of Yangkhullen as a Heritage Village.

Biren Singh assured all support and even promised aid from the Archaeology Department for preservation efforts.

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction at the lack of substantial progress despite the fund allocation. Consequently, he directed the Deputy Commissioner (Senapati) to compile a comprehensive report on the matter and warned of repercussions if any misuse of funds was found.

“We’ve pleaded for essential facilities such as a police outpost, roads, water supply projects, and the upgrade of our primary health centre to a community health centre,” recounted the 43-year-old village chief Hezeteing Zeme.

Hezeteing Zeme highlighted the villagers’ demands presented in a memorandum to the Chief Minister during his last visit. Despite assurances by Biren Singh, more than a year has passed without visible steps taken to fulfil these promises, leaving the villagers disheartened.

“We eagerly await the translation of our CM’s promises into action,” said Hezeteing with a tinge of disappointment in his voice.

The village chief, responsible for settling internal disputes in accordance with traditional practice, lamented that his financial constraints prevent the proper maintenance of his symbolic traditional house, a repository of Zeme culture, artefacts, and historical items.

"Due to the growing size of my family, we had to construct a new extension in the front without adhering to our traditional norms, owing to financial constraints," he explained.

Being the ninth chief of the Yangkhullen village, Hezeteing highlighted the assortment of Zeme tribe artefacts -- traditional pottery, furniture, garments, ornaments, weapons, and a peace treaty spear presented by the neighboring Maram Naga village -- all housed and preserved in his residence.

Among these treasures lies a colossal rice beer brewing vessel carved from a single massive log, close to 500 Mithun horns, and several deer skulls.

Regarding the spear's significance, the chief recounted a history marred by frequent conflicts between the Zeme and Maram tribes. Faced with escalating violence, animosity, and hostility both sides resolved to cease hostilities. In 1976, the chiefs and authorities from both villages convened, solidifying an enduring peace pact symbolised by the mutual exchange of the spear -- a poignant gesture marking the end of strife.

“The exchange of a spear symbolised a historic peace treaty between Zeme and Maram tribes, ending years of animosity,” recounted the chief, highlighting the village’s rich history and heritage.

Preserving their indigenous religion, ‘Paupai Renet,’ centered around worshiping their deity ‘Tingrangfi,’ remains a priority for a few families, including Hezeteing.

"The influence of Christianity has permeated the hill districts, enveloping nearly all indigenous tribes, save for a few, including our Zeme community in this village," the chief shared.

"At present, out of the 450 Zeme households here, approximately 386 have embraced Christianity, while the remaining 64, including my own, adhere to our traditional faith, Paupai Renet," he explained.

"I am committed to perpetuating our heritage, identity, cultural legacy, and the age-old customary practices passed down by our ancestors. I will steadfastly uphold my indigenous religion for eternity," affirmed the Zeme chief.

“Despite attracting tourists, researchers, and filmmakers, our village remains neglected,” Hezeteing remarked, pointing out the urgent need for action. “It is quite disheartening to see our village in shambles,” Hezeteing said while mentioning his inability to renovate his traditional house.

“Except for setting up five guest houses, a mobile tower, and a Zeme museum there has been no visible sign of development in our village and surrounding areas,” the chief said.

"We fervently implore the state government to implement essential measures for securing the 'heritage village' designation for Yangkhullen, as promised by Biren Singh. Additionally, we urge the government to initiate various developmental programs for our village," Hezeteing appealed.

