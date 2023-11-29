Manipur's oldest armed group UNLF signs peace agreement with Indian government

In a historic move, the Indian government on Wednesday (Nov 29) confirmed that it has signed a peace deal with Manipur’s banned armed group United National Liberation Front (UNLF), paving the way for normalcy to return in the violence-hit north-eastern state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media X to laud the oldest valley-based armed group’s decision to shun violence and join the mainstream. “A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfillment as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi,” Shah said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

“UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress,” the home minister added. The United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA), were among several Meitei extremist organisations in Manipur banned by the Union home ministry earlier this month. The decision to declare many Meitei extremist organisation as “unlawfull" was taken in the wake of ongoing violence in the northeastern state. Manipur has been witnessing incidents of ethnic violence since May 3 this year, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 180 people have been killed since the violence broke out in the state.