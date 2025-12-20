Manipur's rich biodiversity makes it a natural laboratory for scientific study: Governor Bhalla

Imphal, Dec 20 Manipur, with its exceptional biodiversity and unique ecological conditions, serves as a living laboratory for scientific research, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Saturday.

The Governor emphasised that focused studies are particularly needed in critical areas such as climate change, biotechnology, sustainable agriculture, and environmental sciences, noting that research in these fields would not only advance scientific understanding but also contribute to the state’s sustainable development and environmental conservation efforts.

Inaugurating the Manipur Science Congress 2025, Bhalla emphasised that science is not merely the pursuit of knowledge, but a vital instrument for addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change, resource depletion and environmental stress, which are increasingly evident through erratic monsoons, floods and heat waves.

Highlighting India’s strong legacy of scientific innovation and recent national achievements in space science and digital public infrastructure, he noted that these successes are driven by a clear policy vision of the Centre to strengthen science, technology, and innovation ecosystems.

He underscored the need to promote applied, problem-oriented research relevant to local and regional realities, particularly in the northeastern region, and called upon scientists and researchers to guide society in the intelligent use, conservation, and regeneration of resources.

The Governor further observed that platforms such as the Manipur Science Congress play a crucial role in fostering collaboration, encouraging quality research, and enabling wider dissemination of findings through national and international publications.

The Manipur Science Congress 2025, organised by Manipur University in collaboration with the Manipur Science and Technology Council (MASTEC), is being held under the theme ‘Science, Innovation and Climate Change’ and serves as a vital platform for scientists, researchers, academicians, and students to deliberate on contemporary scientific issues and promote innovation-driven solutions, particularly in the context of climate change.

Manipur University Vice Chancellor, Prof. N. Lokendra Singh and Science & Technology Secretary and MASTEC Member Secretary, Kengoo Zuringla, also attended the inaugural function.

