Manipur's 'solar man' Moirangthem Seth thanks PM Modi for recognition in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, Dec 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the efforts of a young entrepreneur from Manipur, Moirangthem Seth, who has helped bring solar power to hundreds of households in the state.

In his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi referred to Seth’s work and said that the initiative demonstrated how local solutions could address long-standing challenges such as the lack of electricity in remote areas.

“There is an old saying: where there is a will, there is a way. A young man from Manipur has shown this through his work,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that the parts of Manipur face persistent power shortages, and that Seth identified solar energy as a viable alternative given the region’s favourable conditions for renewable power generation.

Moirangthem Seth, the man who popularised solar energy in his region, spoke to IANS, sharing his joy and excitement on earning accolades directly from the Prime Minister.

IANS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned grassroots changemakers like you in Mann Ki Baat. Does this show the government’s thrust on taking development to the grassroots?

Moirangthem Seth: Yes, absolutely. The recognition itself is a very positive sign. Our work at the grassroots level being acknowledged by the Prime Minister shows that we are moving in the right direction.

IANS: How did you feel on getting recognition for your solar energy initiative, directly from the Prime Minister?

Moirangthem Seth: I feel extremely happy and grateful. It shows that even a simple idea can make a big impact on people’s lives. Recognition by the Prime Minister gives us hope that small initiatives can also bring meaningful change.

IANS: Does your initiative give strength to schemes like PM Surya Ghar Yojana?

Moirangthem Seth: Yes. Our solution is focused on remote areas and healthcare centres lacking proper electricity. PM Surya Ghar mainly addresses rural households with existing grid connections. Both approaches complement each other, working towards a single vision—power for every home and community.

IANS: How do you see the PM Surya Ghar Yojana impacting people at the grassroots level?

Moirangthem Seth: Both our initiative and PM Surya Ghar are helping communities. People in remote areas benefit from our off-grid solutions, while rural households gain from PM Surya Ghar. Together, these efforts are improving access to electricity and enhancing livelihoods.

IANS: With your name mentioned in PM’s Mann Ki Baat, do you think that it inspires youth towards innovation, self-reliance, and the vision of a Viksit Bharat?

Moirangthem Seth: Definitely. Being recognised by the Prime Minister is a strong encouragement. It shows that with a humble approach and a focus on community welfare, even simple ideas can reach thousands and inspire young people across the country.

IANS: Based on your experience, how effective are Prime Minister Modi’s schemes on the ground, and how beneficial are they for common citizens?

