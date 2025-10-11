Manipur’s Tamenglong among 100 districts chosen nationwide for PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

Imphal, Oct 11 Manipur’s mountainous Tamenglong district has been selected among 100 districts across the country for implementation of the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY), a central initiative aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and ensuring better income for farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched two major schemes in the agriculture sector, with an outlay of Rs 35,440 crore. He launched the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana which has an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore and the Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission (Pulse Self-Reliance Mission) with an outlay Rs 11,440 crore.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation projects valued at over Rs 5,450 crore in the agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing sectors, while laying the foundation stone for additional projects worth around Rs 815 crore.

After virtually listening to the Prime Minister’s speech and the launching of the two ambitious schemes in the agriculture sector, Manipur government’s additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Vivek Kumar Dewangan informed in Imphal that Tamenglong district has been chosen under PMDDKY.

“Tamenglong has immense potential but faces challenges such as low crop yield and water scarcity. PMDDKY will address these gaps and ensure the state’s meaningful contribution to national food security,” he stated. Dewangan also encouraged local producers to obtain Agmark certification to enhance product credibility and market reach. The Agriculture Department will share Tamenglong’s model action plan as a best-practice reference for other districts.

Highlighting Manipur’s agricultural potential, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel while addressing the gathering said, “We must aim to bring Tamenglong among the top 10 districts in the national ranking.” Goel urged various departments to work collaboratively under the Agriculture Department’s leadership to make Tamenglong one of the best agricultural districts in the country.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that PMDDKY will serve as a comprehensive convergence-based model for integrated development in India’s 100 least-developed agricultural districts. Instead of creating new funding channels, the scheme will prioritise the convergence of existing departmental resources to deliver visible results. The NITI Aayog will periodically rank the selected districts based on performance indicators, said Goel.

Modelled on the Aspirational District Programme of NITI Aayog, PMDDKY aims to boost agricultural productivity through the convergence of 36 existing schemes across 11different ministries. The focus areas include crop diversification, irrigation improvement, credit access, and sustainable farming techniques. Mapping of district productivity is currently underway to surpass the national average in the coming years.

The Department of Agriculture announced plans to distribute 1,400 quintals of mustard, pea, and lentil seeds under the National Mission on Edible Oils by the end of October, along with 40,000 bags of urea during the first phase of the Rabi season.

Plans are also being drawn up to enhance post-harvest storage at panchayat and block level, targeting in improving the irrigation facilities wherever it is feasible, also to promote horticulture, animal husbandry, and fisheries, and strengthen coordination with NABARD and financial institutions for credit support.

