Manipur's woman entrepreneur praises PM Modi for empowering women, driving growth in North-East

New Delhi, Oct 8 Turning her childhood love for the lotus flower into a remarkable entrepreneurial journey, Tongbram Bijiyashanti Devi from Manipur has built a thriving business while empowering women across her community.

The young innovator, who hails from Bishenpur district, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in promoting women's empowerment and driving progress in the North-East.

Bijiyashanti, the founder of the start-up Sanajing Sana Thambal, has transformed lotus stems into a source of sustainable livelihood for local women.

Her initiative, rooted in innovation and tradition, is providing employment to women who work from their homes near the picturesque Loktak Lake -- the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, known for its abundance of lotus plants.

Speaking to IANS, Bijiyashanti said, "I make clothes from lotus. It is our national flower. We grow lotus at the Loktak Lake, which is a freshwater lake in the northeast. PM Modi mentioned me in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme in 2020 and appreciated our work and innovation."

Expressing admiration for the Prime Minister's leadership, she said, "It is great that he is doing so much for women's empowerment. He has also done a lot of work to strengthen our economy and develop our nation."

Currently in Delhi to participate in the National Conclave on 'Weaving India Together: Natural Fibres, Innovation, and Livelihoods from the North East and Beyond', Bijiyashanti reflected on how her journey received a major boost after being featured in Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', in September 2020.

The Prime Minister had lauded her for her unique initiative of making fibre from lotus stems, calling it an example of innovation rooted in India's cultural heritage.

Her connection with the Prime Minister continued when, in 2023, during the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi personally spoke to her again, congratulating her on her growing enterprise.

"In such a short period, you have reached a 30-person team!" the Prime Minister said during their conversation.

Responding to him, Bijiyashanti had expressed her determination to expand her workforce even further, aiming to engage 100 women in her venture. She also thanked the Prime Minister for bringing her innovation into the national spotlight.

"Everyone knows about the lotus stem fibre from the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. I have got market from the US as well. They want to buy from me in bulk," she said, highlighting the international recognition her startup has received.

Bijiyashanti's journey began in 2014 when the idea of making yarn from lotus stems first struck her. Determined to turn her idea into reality, she spent nearly four years on research and training before launching Sanajing Sana Thambal in 2018.

Since then, her company has not only created a niche in the field of sustainable textiles but has also become a model for women-led entrepreneurship in the northeast.

Her initiative has created a ripple effect in her community, encouraging more women to follow suit and become financially independent.

Many of her employees work from home, allowing them to balance family responsibilities while contributing to household income. Bijiyashanti's long-term vision is to scale up production and bring Manipur's unique lotus fibre to global markets.

Meanwhile, members of her team also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the development landscape of the Northeast.

Gurumem Jiteshwari Devi, one of Bijiyashanti's associates told IANS, "Development is happening in the northeast. Earlier, only a few people from our community used to go to Delhi, and most were unaware of the available opportunities. But now, under PM Modi's leadership, every woman and every citizen is being made aware that these opportunities are for everyone and can be accessed by all."

