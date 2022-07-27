Manish Sisodia inaugurates new government school for girls in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated a new government school for girls at Ballimaran. During the inaugural ceremony, Sisodia said "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his team, including me, is working towards making all Delhi government schools world-class and providing an opportunity to every child for quality education." He also said that the Kejriwal government's first priority is to provide the best education to the children.

The government school is a four-storey building consisting of 28 rooms in it. The school has home science and science labs, staff rooms, exam room, NSQF IT lab, library, MP Hall and toilet blocks. Sisodia said "Providing world-class education to all children is the priority of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s government. Ever since Kejriwal came into power, about 25 per cent of the budget is allocated to education every year and this is a revolution in itself. It is because of these efforts by the Kejriwal government that people from all over the world are coming to see and learn from the Delhi Education Model."