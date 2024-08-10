Manish Sisodia Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat Memorial After Release From Jail (Watch Video)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other party leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat memorial on Saturday, a day after being released from jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

VIDEO | Delhi: AAP leader Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) and other party leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/mrDsACoxtp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2024

Sisodia visited the memorial following a prayer session at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. He was accompanied by several AAP leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh and ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The Supreme Court granted Sisodia bail on Friday in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy case. The court noted that his 17-month incarceration without trial had violated his right to a speedy trial.

After his temple visit, Sisodia expressed his hopes for Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who remains in jail related to the same case. "May Lord Hanuman bless all the people of Delhi," Sisodia said. "With his blessings, Kejriwal will also be released soon."

Sisodia is scheduled to visit the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg at noon to address party workers and leaders. Following his release from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, Sisodia credited the power of the Constitution for securing his bail and asserted that the same would ensure Kejriwal's release.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Feb. 26, 2023, over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.