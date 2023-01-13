Manish Sisodia sends proposal to Delhi L-G seeking holding of mayoral polls before January 30

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urging him to conduct mayoral polls for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi before January 30.

Citing the long delay in the elections for the office of MCD Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the Delhi Deputy CM sent a proposal to conduct the elections on January 18, 20, 21 or 24.

"A proposal has been sent to the LG to hold the mayoral elections in Delhi on 18, 20, 21 or 24 January. Requested that MCD is working without a mayor for the last 8 months. Therefore, it is not good to delay further. The MCD officials had sent the proposal of the meeting to the Delhi government on January 30," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

The proposal was sent after MCD officers sought the Delhi government's nod to conduct elections on January 30.

The new date for the mayoral polls in MCD was decided after the maiden meeting of the MCD house in the Civic Centre witnessed a ruckus over the swearing-in of the alderman, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sloganeering against each other

High drama ensued in the house for over an hour as Delhi was all set to elect its first single mayor in 10 years after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was unified last year.

High pitched ruckus was heard in the MCD House as the presiding officer invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take oath first. The presiding officer, MCD commissioner and other officials left the House after the ruckus.

Aam Aadmi Party, which won the MCD polls, with 134 seats has fielded two candidates - Shelly Oberoi along with Ashu Thakur. While Rekha Gupta, a three-term councillor from Shalimar Bagh, is the BJP's nominee for the mayor poll.

( With inputs from ANI )

