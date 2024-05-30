Manish Sisodia to Attend Court Hearing via Video Conference for Delhi Liquor Policy Scam
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 30, 2024 09:02 AM2024-05-30T09:02:34+5:302024-05-30T09:03:13+5:30
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, is scheduled to appear in the Rouse Avenue Court today via video ...
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, is scheduled to appear in the Rouse Avenue Court today via video conference for a hearing related to the Delhi liquor policy scam.
CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26, 2023, stating that it had recovered several incriminating evidence in the case, and to conduct a fair investigation, his custody was required. The AAP leader was later sent to Tihar Jail by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, from where he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) — which is carrying out a separate probe into the policy in connection with alleged money laundering — on March 9, 2023.Open in app