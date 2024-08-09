Manish Sisodia Visits Arvind Kejriwal’s Family After Supreme Court Grants Him Bail (Watch Video)

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's family at their residence earlier ...

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's family at their residence earlier this evening. Sisodia had just been released from Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Watch:

Accompanied by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Atishi, Sisodia visited Kejriwal's residence, where he bowed to the Chief Minister's parents and touched their feet.

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted bail to Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy irregularities cases. The decision was made by a bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan. The court's order includes conditions such as surrendering his passport and refraining from influencing witnesses.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy.

