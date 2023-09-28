Manjhi comes in support of Manoj Jha over ‘Thakur’ poem

Patna, Sep 28 While BJP leaders are threatening to behead Manoj Jha over his alleged poem on ‘Thakurs’, Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister of Bihar and HAM patron came in support of Jha, saying that he has not said anything against any caste.

“Manoj Jha, in his poem, mentioned Man Ka Thakur. He has not given any objectionable statement to any specific caste. He has mentioned a poem from the poetry of famous poet Omprakash Valmiki,” Manjhi said.

“Connecting the poem of Manoj Jha with a specific caste is not right. All of us have one Thakur sitting in the heart and Manoj Jha has mentioned the same. He has not hurt any caste or community,” Manjhi said.

Manjhi is the only NDA leader who has come out in support of Manoj Jha.

On the other hand BJP leader Raghvendra Pratap Singh has threatened to behead Jha while Neeraj Kumar Bablu has threatened to slice Jha’s tongue.

Manoj Jha had recited a poem referring to ‘Thakurs’ during the debate on the women's reservation bill in the Rajya Sabha last week.

The poem refers to 'Thakur', which the former MP Anand Mohan claimed is aimed at targeting a particular caste. He had said that he wouldn't tolerate humiliation of his community (Rajputs).

