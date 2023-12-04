Manjhi demands Nitish Kumar’s health updates

Patna, Dec 4 Even as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is recuperating from an illness, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday demanded that his health bulletins be issued.

In the last ten days Nitish Kumar has cancelled appearances at all public and government events in Bihar. He had also cancelled Janata Darbar on Monday due to his illness.

In view of this, Jitan Ram Manjhi uploaded a post on social media platform X and said, “Nitish Kumar is suffering from illness for the last 10 days. Is he really sick or is a political conspiracy taking place against him? His health bulletin should be issued in the public domain so that everyone knows about him.”

Nitish Kumar has been making headlines ever since he made controversial remarks on population control in the Winter Session of Bihar Assembly and humiliated Jitan Ram Manjhi as well.

Following that, leaders like BJP state President Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha, Sushil Kumar Modi, Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and others have been questioning his physical and mental health.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor