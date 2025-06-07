Manjhi dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s 'fixed poll' remark, asserts NDA unity ahead of Bihar polls

Patna, June 7 Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for suggesting that the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections could be "fixed like the Maharashtra polls", a claim the BJP and its allies have rejected.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Manjhi said, “How did Rahul Gandhi come to know that the Bihar elections will be fixed? Only someone who senses an impending defeat would make such baseless allegations. This is nothing but a pre-emptive excuse.”

Rahul Gandhi, in an article in a national daily, had alleged large-scale rigging in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and claimed that similar tactics could be deployed in Bihar. He also controversially described Bihar as the “crime capital of India.”

Manjhi was quick to rebut, saying, “Law and order in Bihar has improved significantly. It is no longer the state where criminals once operated with impunity, even from within the Chief Minister’s residence. Those days are gone.”

With the Assembly elections scheduled later this year, Manjhi emphasised the strength and cohesion of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. “There is no confusion within the NDA. Seat-sharing talks are progressing smoothly and will be finalized by July or August. Every party will get its due share. People are free to speculate, but we are focused on results,” he said.

Though HAM is a smaller partner in the coalition, Manjhi revealed that the party is preparing to contest in all 243 Assembly constituencies. “We are gearing up for every seat -- not just to win, but to strengthen our allies as well. Our aim is clear -- to ensure the return of the double-engine government and reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership at the Centre and in the state.”

Manjhi also addressed the public outrage following the death of a Dalit girl who was sexually assaulted in Muzaffarpur last month.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I have spoken to the state administration and demanded adequate compensation for the victim’s family. The accused have been arrested, and action has also been taken against the hospital staff found guilty of negligence,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor