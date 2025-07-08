Manmohan Samal re-elected as Odisha BJP president

Bhubaneswar, July 8 Senior BJP leader Manmohan Samal was on Tuesday re-elected as the president of Odisha BJP for a second consecutive term.

The party's returning officer for the organisational elections in Odisha, Sanjay Jaiswal, on Tuesday, made the formal announcement regarding the appointment of Samal as the Odisha state president.

Samal filed the nomination as the lone candidate for the party's state president's post.

Congratulating Samal following his re-election as the state president for the fourth term, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called him a seasoned politician. He said Samal's leadership always proved beneficial for the BJP.

The BJP formed the government in Odisha - either in alliance with the BJD in 2000 and 2004 or on its own in 2024 - during Samal's tenure as state president.

He highlighted the political journey of Samal from an ABVP worker to the Odisha BJP chief.

The Chief Minister also asserted that the organisation and government are the two sides of the same coin.

He exhorted the party workers and leaders to work as a unit to achieve the goal of a 'Developed Odisha'.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Samal acknowledged the party workers who helped steer the BJP to form the government in the state.

The BJP state president stated that, due to the tireless efforts of the workers, the party ridiculed as a signboard party in the 1980s has formed the government in 2024.

He said that a normal worker can assume the top position in the party. Samal urged the party workers to work tirelessly to fulfil the commitment made to the people of Odisha.

The central leadership of the party has placed their faith in Samal for his stellar role in the BJP's historic rise to power in Odisha for the first time since independence in 2024.

He had earlier held the post of president of Odisha BJP twice, from 1999 to 2000 and from 2001 to 2004.

The senior BJP leader was again elected as state BJP president in March 2023 ahead of the 2024 general elections.

