Manmohan Singh Passes Away: National Flag Draped Over Mortal Remains of Former PM at Delhi Residence (Watch Video)

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related health complications. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. The mortal remains of Dr. Singh were carried from his residence in Delhi, draped in the national flag, as the nation mourns the loss of a revered leader.

Watch:

#WATCH | National flag draped over the bier carrying the mortal remains of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi



(Video source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/6PbxZA5qJ2 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2024

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh will be placed at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. According to party sources, the 'last darshan' will take place on Saturday from 8:00 to 10:00 AM. Afterward, leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, will pay their respects at the AICC office before the final rites are conducted.

Also Read| Manmohan Singh Passes Away: ‘Country Has Lost a Good Financial Expert’, Says Devendra Fadnavis on Demise of Former PM.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, celebrated for spearheading the 1991 economic liberalization reforms as India's Finance Minister, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the site where the last rites of Prime Ministers are traditionally performed.