Mann Ki Baat has reached 100 crore listeners: IIM survey

New Delhi, Nov IIM Rohtak on Friday said that it has conducted a survey in collaboration with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and found that Mann Ki Baat, the monthly programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reached 100 crore listeners across the country.

“Nearly ninety six percent of the population is aware of PM Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The programme has reached 100 crore people who are aware and have listened to the programme at least once,” these statistics were revealed in an study commissioned by Prasar Bharati and conducted by Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak.

The study was released during institutions 15th Foundation Day celebration, which found that that 23 crore people tune in to the programme regularly while another 41 crore constitute an occasional audience that has the scope of being converted into a regular audience.

The study has tried to gauge the impact Mann Ki Baat has had on the population over the 99 editions so far. It states that a majority of listeners have become aware of governments working and 73 per cent are optimistic and feel the country is going to progress.

At least 58 per cent of listeners have responded saying their living conditions have improved while a similar number (59 per cent) have reported increased trust in government.

Meanwhile, Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak said that the institute also advises important organizations such as Army Management Studies Board, Central Armed Police Forces, and Ministries of Agriculture and Commerce on critical projects linked to expectancy mapping of young new generation officers, training needs analysis and crop residual management respectively.

During Foundation Day celebration, Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary of Haryana, claimed that the institute embodies the idea of Mahatma Gandhi by fusing modern management ideas with timeless knowledge from ancient scriptures.

Drawing inspiration from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagwad Gita, and Arthashastra, he mentioned how IIM Rohtak emphasises effective management through strategic thinking. He highlighted the pivotal role of the institute in contributing to Haryana's growth by training public servants and enhancing governance.

He expressed pride in IIM Rohtak's upcoming extension campus in Gurugram, which he characterized as the nation’s emerging startup capital.

The IIM conducts in-company programs for organizations including CRPF, BIS, LIC, ITBP, IOCL, Tata AIG, Indian Police Services and Haryana Police Services. IIM Rohtak is known for its impactful research, consistently ranking among the top three IIMs in research output per faculty, official added.

IIM Rohtak has also conducted consultancy projects for the Government of Haryana including Ministry of Tourism, Department of Post and Telegraph and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, official added.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma closed with the message, “Remain dutiful with the purest of intentions”, encapsulating the essence of the discussion.

He said that IIM Rohtak, is a premier institute of national importance with over 1500 students enrolled in various programs, recently received the AMBA accreditation, making it to the top 2 per cent of management institutes worldwide. With over 70 per cent female representation over the last three years, the institute hosts students from over 30 different Indian states and UTs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor