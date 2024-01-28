Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Key Takeaways from PM Modi's First Radio Programme of 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 109th and the first 'Mann Ki Baat' podcast of the year 2024 on Sunday, January 28. During his monthly radio programme, PM Modi covered a range of topics, from Arunachal Pradesh to Chhattisgarh and from Padma Awards to Ayurvedic medicine. Here are the key points from PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme:

National Voters' Day:

PM Modi highlighted the celebration of National Voter's Day on January 25, underscoring its significance for India's democratic traditions. He mentioned that the country currently boasts approximately 96 crore voters.

'Hamar Hathi-Hamar Goth' Radio Program in Chhattisgarh:

PM Modi emphasised the enduring influence of radio as a powerful medium to connect the nation, citing the decade-long relationship fostered through the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. He commended the transformative impact of radio in Chhattisgarh, particularly through the popular programme 'Hamar Hathi-Hamar Goth' aired over the past 7 years.

Arunachal's Yanung Jamoh Lego:

PM Modi praised Yanung Jamoh Lego, a herbal medicinal expert from Arunachal Pradesh, for his efforts to revive the traditional medical system of the Adivasi tribe.

Need for Ayurveda:

The Prime Minister addressed the language barrier in the Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani systems of medicine, stressing the importance of standardising terminology for diseases, treatments, and medicines.

Organ Donors:

PM Modi applauded the altruism of organ donors in the country, acknowledging their decision to save lives through organ donation after death.

Padma Awards:

PM Modi expressed satisfaction with the revamped Padma awards system, which now reflects the people's choice. He hailed the diverse contributions of Padma awardees, particularly in classical dance, music, folk arts, theater, and bhajan.

Wonders of Women:

The Prime Minister lauded the achievements of women across various fields, including their significant contributions to self-help groups.

Cleanliness Drive:

PM Modi appreciated the enthusiastic participation of people in the cleanliness campaign initiated from Makar Sankranti 2024 until January 22, noting their efforts to clean religious sites across the country.

Ram Is In Everyone's Voice:

Reflecting on the consecration of life in Ayodhya, PM Modi noted the unity among millions of Indians in their devotion to Lord Ram. He highlighted the foundational values embedded in the Indian Constitution, particularly the inclusion of images of Lord Ram, Mother Sita, and Lakshman ji at the beginning of Part Three, which outlines citizens' fundamental rights.