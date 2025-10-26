'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi hails BSF, CRPF for increasing Indian breed dogs in their contingents

New Delhi, Oct 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday for their efforts to increase the number of Indian breed dogs in their units.

He also expressed his anticipation for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which is celebrated on October 31.

In a historic first, the BSF will showcase an exclusive marching contingent of indigenous Indian breed dogs during the upcoming Ekta Diwas Parade at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

The event, commemorating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, will also feature a dog training demonstration highlighting tactical skills and operational excellence -- a proud symbol of India's self-reliant K9 force.

Addressing the 127th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said that the most satisfying thing for him would be that the topics discussed during this programme "inspire people to do something good, something innovative for society. This brings forth many aspects of our culture and our country."

"Many of you would remember that about five years ago, I discussed Indian breeds of dogs in this programme. I had urged my fellow citizens and our security forces to adopt Indian breeds of dogs, as they adapt more easily to our environment and conditions. I am happy to say that our security agencies have made commendable efforts in this direction. BSF and CRPF have increased the number of Indian breed dogs in their contingents," he said.

Indian breeds have long been celebrated for their courage, endurance, and loyalty. From royal courts to battlefields, these dogs have been integral to India's cultural and martial traditions.

This legacy was revived in 2018 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) in Tekanpur and urged the inclusion of Indian breeds in the country's security forces.

Building on the Prime Minister's vision, reiterated during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on August 30, 2020, the BSF initiated the induction and training of two indigenous breeds -- the Rampur Hound from Uttar Pradesh and the Mudhol Hound from the Deccan Plateau.

This time, PM Modi mentioned that special focus is being accorded to the Rampur Hound from Uttar Pradesh and the Mudhol Hound from Karnataka and Maharashtra at the BSF's National Training Centre for dogs, located in Tekanpur, Gwalior.

"At this Centre, trainers are training the dogs more effectively with the help of technology and innovation. Training manuals for Indian breed dogs have been rewritten to bring to the fore their unique strengths. At the CRPF's Dog Breeding and Training School in Bengaluru, Indian breeds such as Mongrels, Mudhol Hounds, Kombai, and Pandikona are being trained," he said.

The Prime Minister said that last year, the All India Police Duty Meet was held in Lucknow, during which a dog named 'Riya' caught everyone's attention.

"It is a Mudhol Hound trained by BSF. Riya won the first prize there, leaving behind several foreign breeds," he said.

PM Modi further mentioned that now the BSF has started the tradition of assigning Indian names to its dogs instead of foreign names.

"Our indigenous dogs have also displayed amazing courage. Last year, during a patrol in a Maoist-affected area of ​​Chhattisgarh, an indigenous dog of the CRPF detected eight kilograms of explosives," he said.

"I congratulate BSF and CRPF for the efforts they have made in this direction. I am also looking forward to October 31. It is the birth anniversary of the Iron Man, Sardar Patel. Every year, special ceremonies are held near the 'Statue of Unity' in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on this occasion. The Ekta Diwas Parade is also held there, and the capabilities of Indian dogs will be showcased again in this parade. You too, should definitely watch it if you get the chance," he added.

