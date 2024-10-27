'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi invokes Swami Vivekananda, calls Atmanirbhar Bharat India's 'collective consciousness'

New Delhi, Oct 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the 115th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, stressed that the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has evolved into a campaign deeply rooted in India's “collective consciousness.”

He invoked Swami Vivekananda's mantra of success, stating that his mantra was- "Take an idea, Make that one idea your life; think about it; dream about it; start living it. The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan now embodies this mantra and has become an integral part of our consciousness.”

“Self-reliance has become not only our policy but also our passion,” PM Modi stated, expressing how India’s commitment to self-sufficiency has transformed it across various sectors.

Reflecting on India’s recent advancements, he said, “Just a decade ago, if someone claimed India would achieve complex technology, it would be met with disbelief. Today, those same people are astonished by the nation’s success.” He pointed to India’s rise as the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer and as a defence exporter to 85 countries.

Highlighting India’s accomplishments in space, PM Modi noted, “Today, India has become the first country to reach the Moon’s South Pole.” He also celebrated the recent inauguration of Asia's largest imaging telescope, MACE, in Hanle, Ladakh, situated at an altitude of 4,300 meters.

“Do you know what’s special about it? It’s ‘Made in India,’” he said, emphasising how Indian scientists achieved this milestone despite extreme conditions. He called the telescope an emblem of India’s self-reliant capabilities.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to actively participate in the campaign by sharing examples of local innovation, using the hashtag #AatmanirbharInnovation on social media, and celebrating efforts toward self-reliance.

“In this festive season, let’s strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat by supporting Vocal for Local,” he said, envisioning a “new India where the impossible is just a challenge.”

“We not only aim to make India self-reliant but also to position it as a global powerhouse of innovation,” he said.

