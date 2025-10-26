'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi remembers Sardar Patel's 'unparalleled efforts' to unite country

New Delhi, Oct 26 During his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat,' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the 'Iron Man of India,' for his dedication to the freedom struggle.

He said that India is indebted to Sardar Patel for his significant contributions as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875. This year, the country is observing Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

"The 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is a very special occasion for the entire country. Sardar Patel has been one of the greatest luminaries of the nation in modern times," PM Modi said.

Highlighting Patel's qualities encompassed in his "towering personality", the Prime Minister said, "He was an exceptionally brilliant student. He excelled in his studies both in India and Britain. He was also one of the most successful lawyers of his time. He could have earned even more fame in the field of law, but, inspired by Gandhiji, he completely dedicated himself to the freedom movement."

"His contributions to numerous movements, from the 'Kheda Satyagraha' to the 'Borsad Satyagraha', are still remembered today. His tenure as the head of the Ahmedabad Municipality was also historic. He accorded top priority to cleanliness and good governance. We will all forever be indebted to him for his contributions as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister," PM Modi said.

He further mentioned that Sardar Patel also laid a strong foundation for India's bureaucratic framework and made "unparalleled efforts for the unity and integrity" of the country.

Every year, India celebrates the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel with an event called 'Run For Unity'. This event takes place in various locations across the country and brings together runners of all levels to promote fitness and honour the Iron Man of India.

"I urge all of you to participate in the Run For Unity being organised across the country on October 31, Sardar Saheb's birth anniversary, and not just participate alone, but along with others. This should become an opportunity for youth awakening; this run for unity will strengthen unity. This will be our true tribute to that great luminary who united India," he added.

