Manohar Lal Khattar assures Assam CM of Centre’s support on power, housing projects

New Delhi, July 24 Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday assured Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the Central government's support on projects related to the power sector and urban development schemes.

"Had a fruitful discussion on various issues related to Assam's power sector and housing development projects. Noted the progress of smart metering and loss reduction works under RDSS in Assam and appreciated the state's efforts," the Union Minister said after the meeting.

Sarma took up the issue of the smart distribution project for the city of Guwahati and also sought consideration of the state's request of the state on the pending issue of the Re-structured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (RAPDRP).

The Union Minister assured him of all the support and cooperation, according to an official statement issued after the meeting.

Sarma also discussed the issue of Central grants for setting up the School of Planning and Architecture in Assam.

He also sought the release of funds under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme to provide basic civic amenities to urban areas.

The Assam Chief Minister also mentioned the AMRUT schemes for 100 per cent saturation in 43 Urban Local Bodies as well as Sewage Treatment Plants in three AMRUT cities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor