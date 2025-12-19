Manohar Lal to chair regional meeting of state Urban Development Ministers in Bhopal tomorrow

Bhopal, Dec 19 The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will organise a regional meeting of Urban Development Ministers from northern and central states at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal on Saturday, an official said on Friday.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar is scheduled to chair the meeting. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State Minister for Urban Development and Housing Kailash Vijayvargiya will also be present.

"The main objective of the meeting is to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the Central and state governments for the effective implementation of major urban development schemes," according to a press note issued by Sanket Bhondwe, Commissioner of the Urban Development and Housing Department.

Urban Development Ministers, and Ministers of State from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, along with senior officials from the Government of India and the respective state governments, will participate in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will release the work-direction booklet for Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

The hours-long meeting will be divided into five sessions to facilitate detailed discussions on key issues related to urban development.

Subjects slated for discussion include solid waste management, dumping sites and challenges related to cleanliness and sanitation.

The progress of houses under construction and approved houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) will also be reviewed, and solutions will be discussed to address issues related to the timely allotment of houses to beneficiaries.

The progress, quality and timely completion of works under the AMRUT scheme -- both ongoing and proposed -- will also come up for review during the meeting.

Later in the evening on Saturday, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, will inaugurate the first phase of the Bhopal Metro project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor