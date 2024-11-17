Manoj Tiwari criticises AAP, promises 'double-engine govt' in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 17 BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, on Sunday, launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that the time for change in Delhi has arrived.

He stated that the BJP would form a "double-engine government" in the national capital, working in harmony with the Central government to transform and revitalise the city battling with pollution.

Referring to Delhi’s persistent sufferings from pollution, the BJP leader accused the AAP government of failing to deliver on its promises.

“AAP promised to free Delhi from pollution but has instead given citizens poisonous air and polluted water. Our lives have been shortened by seven-eight years due to pollution. In the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the people will rid themselves of this 'pollution party' and choose a government that delivers,” he asserted, emphasising that voters had already made up their minds.

On a different note, when asked about Congress leader Nitin Rawat's allegations that he was removed from the Cabinet for chanting "Jai Bhim," the BJP leader remarked, “In Congress, only slogans in praise of Sonia Gandhi are allowed. Nationalistic slogans and 'Jai Bhim' hold no place there. The BJP, on the other hand, respects everyone—from God to the nation. It is now clear to everyone that Congress does not honour Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Separately, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur proposed the formation of a Sanatan Board, to which the BJP leader responded positively. “We respect our saints and the ideals of Sanatan Dharma. When the time is right, a constructive decision will be made. The BJP firmly believes in preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage and listens to every voice raised in its favour,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor