Manoj Tiwari rebuts Rahul Gandhi, says women's empowerment now leads Indian economy

New Delhi, Dec 11 In a resounding press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here on Thursday, Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari launched a spirited defence of the Narendra Modi government's decade-long strides in women's empowerment, while sharply critiquing the Opposition's stance on key social issues.

Addressing a packed room of journalists, Manoj Tiwari, the charismatic North-east Delhi MP and former Bhojpuri singer, wove personal anecdotes with hard-hitting statistics to underscore a transformative shift in India's gender landscape.

"I'm raising an important topic," the BJP MP began, and zeroed in on what he termed a "hidden mentality" plaguing the Opposition, drawing a pointed parallel to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"They (Opposition) walked out when the issue of taking action against infiltrators came up," Tiwari accused, referring to recent Parliamentary disruptions.

The BJP MP painted a stark before-and-after picture of societal attitudes toward the birth of daughters, evoking nostalgia laced with triumph.

"When daughters were born in this country, people considered it a crisis; the era of female infanticide had begun," he recounted, his tone grave.

"Today, when daughters are born, celebrations are held, and I am also a part of it. Today, we are celebrating with great fanfare."

Tiwari credited the BJP's governance for this cultural pivot, questioning the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era's indifference.

"Did the UPA government ever pay any attention to this? It is the government's job to remove the superstitions of society."

The BJP MP spotlighted the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam -- the Women's Reservation Bill -- as a crowning achievement.

"In these 10 years, every woman feels proud that she has received women's reservation. It will be implemented from 2026, and this is a tribute to women's empowerment, the realisation of their rights."

He linked the legislation's popularity to recent election dynamics, fresh off a whirlwind campaign trail in Bihar.

"We have just returned from elections in Bihar. Did it happen that all the women said that they don't want the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance)? The reason behind this is that restricting women by previous governments. Turning to economic empowerment, Tiwari issued a direct challenge to Rahul Gandhi and his allies," BJP leader Tiwari said.

"Today, PM Modi has strengthened India's economic power, financial security, and the security of India's future. Today, I challenge Rahul Gandhi and those like him: does anyone consider the birth of a daughter a crisis today?"

"Had they (Congress) even done 10 per cent for women welfare what we (Modi government) are doing today?" Tiwari said.

He backed his rhetoric with data, highlighting the proliferation of self-help groups.

"I want to tell them that today, more than 10 crore women have joined 91 lakh self-help groups. As many as 1 crore 41 lakh women have become 'Lakhpati Didis' -- women who have earned a lakh rupees."

The BJP MP delved into financial inclusion, praising schemes that have democratised entrepreneurship.

"We have sanctioned 33 lakh crore rupees in Mudra loans, and because of this, 35 crore women entrepreneurs have received these loans."

BJP MP Tiwari emphasised rising workforce participation, noting, "The participation of women in India's workforce has now reached 41 per cent, and women-owned firms have doubled."

These figures, he said, reflect not just policy wins but a societal renaissance, where women are no longer sidelined but steering India's growth story.

"Now we have taken a target that all the economic activities must have 70 per cent participation in workforce. Women are not only participating but now leading workforces," BJP leader Tiwari said.

