Manoj Tiwari visits Kashi Vishwanath, says 'Modi 3.0 will herald beginning of Viksit Bharat dream'

New Delhi, June 8 Manoj Tiwari, the newly-elected BJP MP from North East Delhi, on Saturday visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to offer prayers and seek blessings following his electoral victory.

Sharing pictures from his visit on his social media account, Tiwari wrote, "I got the wonderful opportunity to visit and offer my prayers at Kashi Vishwanath... I will reach Delhi shortly..."

Speaking to the media outside the temple premises, Tiwari attributed his electoral success and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the blessings of Kashi Vishwanath.

"With the blessings of Baba (Kashi Vishwanath), I became an MP for the third time. Narendra Modi will also take an oath for the Prime Minister's post for the third time and drive the country towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. It is all because of divine blessings," the BJP leader said.

Addressing the BJP's setbacks in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya, where the party has been instrumental in building a grand Ram Temple, Tiwari emphasised the need for introspection.

"A review of a few things is necessary," he stated, highlighting that despite some shortfalls, the NDA won 293 Lok Sabha constituencies and "people chose Narendra Modi as their Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, creating history."

When questioned about the pressure on leaders and the potential for more cautious decision-making, Tiwari asserted that there is no pressure.

"You must hear the speeches of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, and other NDA leaders. They have given full freedom to PM Modi," he said, dismissing the concerns.

Tiwari also criticised the opposition for making false promises, labelling them as "liars and frauds."

He specifically targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "Those who rely on lies and fraud, making fake registrations of their promises, are now facing women, standing outside their offices, demanding fulfilment of those promises. This shows their lies have been exposed," said Tiwari, taunting at Congress' poll promise of Rs one lakh allowance to women of poor families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor