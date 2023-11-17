Man's wrists chopped over inter-gang rivalry in Bihar

Patna, Nov 17 In a case of supremacy between two gangs in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district, the members of one gang chopped both the wrists of a person belonging to the rival gang and took them away on Thursday.

Confirming the incident, Arvind Kumar Sinha, the SDPO of Sheikhpura, said the incident occurred between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday at Kare village under the Sheikhpura police station.

“There was an old enmity between the Dani Yadav gang and the Pankaj Yadav gang in Kare village. On Thursday, both sides exchanged fires over supremacy in the village. In the middle of the gunfight, Bablu Kumar's wrists were chopped by the rival gang using a sharp-edged weapon," Sinha said, adding that another person named Shyam Lal Yadav sustained gunshot injury on his back.

The family members of the victims rescued them and took them to the nearby hospital.

No formal complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident yet.

