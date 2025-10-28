Mansukh Mandaviya hails MY Bharat crossing 2 crore registrations

New Delhi, Oct 28 Registrations on the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ youth engagement initiative, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), have crossed 2 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Crossing 2 crore registrations is a proud moment for the nation. It reflects the enthusiasm, energy, and determination of India’s youth to take part in nation-building.”

He said, “MY Bharat has become the heartbeat of young India, where enthusiasm meets opportunity and service meets purpose.”

An official statement said that the landmark of two crore registrations reflects the growing enthusiasm and participation of India’s youth in the nation’s collective journey towards a Viksit Bharat @2047.

Launched on October 31, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Unity Day, MY Bharat has rapidly evolved into one of India’s largest youth-centric digital ecosystems.

Designed as a technology-driven, one-stop solution for youth aged 15–29 years, the platform connects young citizens from both rural and urban India, empowering them to learn, serve, and lead through diverse opportunities in nation-building.

MY Bharat has also become a hub for national youth programmes such as the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect, Viksit Bharat Padyatra, and Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat, all of which have witnessed enthusiastic participation from lakhs of young Indians, said the statement.

With over 14.5 lakh volunteering opportunities created, MY Bharat connects a vast network of 16,000-plus youth club members and 60,000-plus institutional partners, including government departments, educational institutions, and NGOs.

Collaborations with corporate partners have helped in creating impactful programmes and bootcamps that channel youth energy into civic and community action, said the statement.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse said, “MY Bharat is helping our youth turn aspiration into action. Every new registration represents a young Indian stepping forward to build a stronger, confident, and self-reliant nation.”

Since its inception, MY Bharat has emerged as a vibrant ecosystem of youth participation. Initiatives such as Volunteer for Bharat and the Experiential Learning Programme (ELP) have enabled young people to contribute meaningfully to their communities while building leadership and employability skills.

The platform’s features, including the Public Profile and CV Builder, empower youth to showcase achievements, connect with peers, and explore new growth opportunities. The recently introduced Quiz and Essay Modules have further enhanced engagement by enabling knowledge-based and creative activities hosted by partner organisations.

