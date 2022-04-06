Mansukh Mandaviya meets Ethiopian counterpart, discusses bilateral cooperation in health sector

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday met his Ethiopian counterpart Dr Lia Tadesse at the GAVI Board meeting in France's Evian and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, experience and knowledge sharing in the public health sector.

After the meeting, Mandaviya said Ethiopia expressed interest in the COWIN platform -- the only portal for registration of COVID-19 vaccination and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) -- Centre's scheme for making generic medicines available to all at affordable prices.

"Discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, experience & knowledge sharing in public health, pharma & health tech; common position on GAVI related matters," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

"Ethiopia expressed strong interest in the COWIN platform & PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. India is committed to ensuring affordable healthcare for all through active collaboration & adopting tech-based solutions," he added.

