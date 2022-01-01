Mansukh Mandaviya takes stock of RT-PCR screening centre at Ahmedabad airport
By ANI | Published: January 1, 2022 03:17 AM2022-01-01T03:17:06+5:302022-01-01T03:25:02+5:30
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday took stock of the RT-PCR screening centre at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday took stock of the RT-PCR screening centre at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.
"On reaching Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad today for my stay in Gujarat, I took stock of the RT-PCR screening center there and interacted with the passengers," tweeted the Health Minister on Friday evening.
Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 654 fresh COVID-19 cases, 63 discharges and zero fatalities on Friday, as per the state health bulletin.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app