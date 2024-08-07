Manu Bhaker Arrives in India After Winning Double Medals at Paris Olympics 2024; Receives Grand Welcome at Delhi Airport (Watch Videos)

Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker arrived home on Wednesday after her historic feat at the ongoing Paris Games, where she became the first Indian in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Paris Olympics 2024. Bhaker received a grand welcome after she arrived at Delhi airport after her historic performance.

The Air India direct flight (AI 142), which brought Bhaker from Paris to Delhi, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 9:20am, delayed by one hour from the earlier scheduled time. Around 100 people waited at the airport long before her arrival despite the morning drizzle in the city.

Manu Bhaker Receive Grand Welcome at Delhi Airport

#WATCH | Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker receives a grand welcome after she arrives at Delhi airport after her historic performance in #ParisOlympics2024



She won bronze medals in Women’s 10m Air Pistol & the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event. pic.twitter.com/rcVgqkaxjP — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

Among them were Bhaker's parents -- Ram Kishan and Sumedha -- and sports enthusiasts and officials from neighbouring states, including from Uttarakhand, the home state of Bhaker's personal coach Jaspal Rana, who also came back along with here.

Double Medal Winner in India

Rana's father was also among those present at the airport. People gathered at the airport long before her arrival and they celebrated Bhaker's feat with song and dance, beating of drums, holding banners with photos of Bhaker and Rana.



Bhaker will go back to Paris on Saturday and will be the female flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday. The 22-year-old Bhaker won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event -- where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh -- to script Olympic history for the country.

I Am So Happy To Get So Much Love Here, Says Manu Bhaker As She Reached India

#WATCH | On receiving a grand welcome in Delhi after returning from the historic #ParisOlympics2024 for her, double medal winner Manu Bhaker says, "I am so happy to get so much love here..." pic.twitter.com/H4tcoKZwF1 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024