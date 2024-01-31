Manvendra Singh accident: Live video surfaces, car was going at high speed

Jaipur, Jan 31 A live video of the accident involving the family of ex-MP Manvendra Singh, son of former Foreign Minister late Jaswant Singh, has surfaced on social media a day after the death of his wife Chitra Singh in the mishap on Monday.

Locals say that the speed of his car was around 200 km per hour. Manvendra Singh's wife Chitra Singh died in this accident that was reported on Tuesday evening. Manvendra, his son Hamir Singh and the driver were injured and were referred to Gurugram for treatment late on Tuesday night.

It is clearly visible in the footage of the accident that the car travelling at high speed went down from the expressway and collided with the wall of the underpass built on the divider. The answer to the question of why the car went down from the expressway has not been found yet. It is being speculated that the driver lost control of the car. The accident took place around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening near Khuspuri village of Rasgan, adjacent to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Two ribs of Manvendra Singh were broken in the accident. His son suffered fractures in his hand and nose. Both of them were referred to a Gurugram hospital on Tuesday night. It is being said that after the accident, the rear air bags did not open where his wife Chitra Singh was sitting.

According to the highway patrol team, the car was going at a speed of around 200 km/h. As soon as the front part of the car hit the wall, both the front air bags opened.

Chitra Singh was sitting behind, and she died due to the air bags not opening. The family was coming to Jaipur from Delhi.

The driver Dinesh Rawat is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Alwar.

