"Many corrupt leaders are sitting amongst you, everyone will face action", Punjab CM to Partap Bajwa

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tear into opposition for the alleged plundering of the wealth of the state and said that no one will be spared who is involved in looting the public money here on Monday.

CM Mann while slamming the leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for "shielding the corrupt" by "questioning the action of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) against tainted leaders on the floor of the house", said that his government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and exemplary action will be ensured against the leaders involved in sins against the state.

"No one can stop him from acting against these culprits who have mercilessly robbed and ruined the state. It is a sorry state of affairs that the Congress leaders are trying to patronize those people who have looted the wealth of the state by misusing the power given to them by people," an official Punjab government release quoting CM Mann stated.

The Chief Minister unequivocally said that the corrupt leaders whether they are from the ruling side or the opposition won't be spared at any cost. He assailed the Congress for being neck-deep in corruption adding that the Congress leaders misused their positions to rob the public wealth. Bhagwant Mann assured the house that nothing can deter him from taking stringent action against the corrupt leaders.

The statement marking CM Mann's comment further noted that most of the Congress leaders sitting on opposition benches are tainted. He told Bajwa that though these leaders are sitting amongst him in these seats, they too will also have to pay for their sins very soon as action against them was inevitable. Bhagwant Mann said that the names of several Congress leaders figure in every crime against the state adding that his government will make them accountable for their sinister moves.

CM Mann lashed out at the Congress government, saying, "Punjab government is duty bound to act tough against the corrupt leaders but the Congress has always protected such leaders."

Reminding veteran leader Partap Singh Bajwa, CM said that a former Chief Minister of his party had submitted a list of corrupt Ministers and MLAs during his tenure to the Congress high command. However, Bhagwant Mann quipped that instead of acting against these corrupt leaders, his high command squatted over the list to avert embarrassment for the party, which had exposed the real face of the Congress.

( With inputs from ANI )

