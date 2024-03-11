Many feared dead as bus with marriage party catches fire in UP

Ghazipur (UP), March 11 Several persons are feared dead after a private bus caught fire near Barhi village under the Mardah police circle in UP's Ghazipur district.

The bus came in contact with a high-tension wire and caught fire.

According to sources, the bus coming from Mau district was carrying about 50 passengers to a wedding function when the accident took place.

Senior officials who have reached the spot have not confirmed the number of casualties yet.

Local people gathered on the spot in large numbers, but could not muster the courage to go near the burning bus which is said to be fitted with CNG cylinders.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident, and directed the concerned officials to provide all help to the victim families.

Further details are awaited.

