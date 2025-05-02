Many leaders including former CMs Raje, Gehlot visit Udaipur to pay last respect to Girija Vyas

Jaipur, May 2 The mortal remains of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, Dr. Girija Vyas who passed away on Thursday evening around 7:15 pm in Ahmedabad were brought to Udaipur late at night.

On Friday morning, her body has been kept at her residence in Deityamagri for the public to pay their last respects.

The final rites will be performed in Udaipur at 4 pm today.

Dr Vyas had sustained severe burn injuries on March 31 while worshipping Gangaur at her home in Udaipur.

Her dupatta caught fire from a lamp during the aarti.

A domestic worker immediately assisted her, and she was rushed to a private hospital in Udaipur. Later, she was referred to Ahmedabad for advanced treatment due to 90 per cent burns.

According to her brother, Gopal Sharma, her condition initially showed signs of improvement but deteriorated again in the last two days. She succumbed to her injuries on May 1.

A number of prominent political figures gathered in Udaipur to pay their respects to the departed leader.

Former Chief Ministers Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot met at Maharana Pratap Airport in Dabok.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, former RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore, Pawan Godara, Sandeep Chaudhary, Dinesh Khodaniya, and former MLA Randhir Singh Bhinder were also present in the VIP lounge at the airport, where they held a formal discussion.

Dotasra, Gehlot, and Jully reached Vyas’s residence in Deityamagri to offer the Congress flag and a floral tribute to her mortal remains.

Expressing deep sorrow over her passing, Ashok Gehlot said, "This is an irreparable loss. I had visited Udaipur about two months ago and met her then."

