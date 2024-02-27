Many leaders will desert Cong after LS polls: K’taka LoP on cross voting

Bengaluru, Feb 27 Reacting to the cross-voting in Karnataka, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Tuesday said that after the Lok Sabha get over the many Congress leaders and workers will desert the party.

He said that Congress is incapable of damaging the NDA in Karnataka and termed it an impossible task for the grand-old party. “After Lok Sabha elections, you will witness how scores of leaders and workers will desert the Congress,” the LoP said.

Referring to the BJP politicians who cross-votes, he said that they were the black sheep in BJP and it is better for the party that they have left. “Legal action will be initiated against them. They have betrayed BJP. They won election on our party symbol. It is betrayal to the party. They should not have contested elections on BJP tickets,” Ashoka said.

On cross voting by S.T. Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar abstaining from voting, the LoP termed them as temporary setbacks for the BJP.

He said that Somashekar was made minister for three years and given in-charge of Mysuru district. “He was allotted funds generously,” he said.

About Hebbar, he said: “For last three days he was attending the phone. Today, also he took my call at 10.30 a.m. and assured me that he will cast his vote for the BJP. Both the MLAs acts will come under the Anti-defection law.”

He said that BJP will take strict action against both the MLAs.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the act of two BJP MLAs is not shocking at all. It was evident from their behaviour in past seven to eight months that they are not to be trusted,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP and JD-S party workers staged a protest against MLA Somashekar in Bengaluru. The members of BJP Yuva Morcha staged a protest opposite the office of Somashekar and burnt his posters.

