Many out on bail but remain unabashed in seeking votes: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Mahagathbandhan

Patna, Nov 9 Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh lashed out at the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan on Sunday, over their alleged involvement in multiple scams and ‘unabashed and unrestrained’ conduct and canvassing in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing a mega poll rally in Aurangabad’s Goh, the senior BJP leader attacked the RJD and Congress over corruption, stating that many leaders have been accused of corruption and have also spent time in jail, yet are freely campaigning in the elections to get elected to the Assembly.

He said that many are still on bail, yet they appeal to the public for votes – a striking reference to Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, as both have been accused of scams and remain on bail.

“Our alliance believes that if someone is accused of corruption, they should immediately resign from their post,” he said, citing the example of Lal Krishna Advani and lamented at the irony of politics that they hold little meaning and value in today’s time.

“Is there no other leader in the opposition under whose leadership this alliance can contest elections?” he asked.

Rajnath described the NDA as not an alliance of parties, but a grouping of parties with noble intentions.

“The manifesto we have released is not just a declaration; it is an unwavering promise. Look at our manifesto, we have fulfilled what we have promised," he told the crowd.

He said that when there is a difference between what is said and what is done, it creates a crisis of trust. He said that this election will decide whether Bihar will face jungle raj or a developed Bihar. Patna has changed a lot in the last 20 years.

“We have to make Bihar a developed Bihar. If Bihar becomes developed, then India will also develop,” he said.

Taking a dig at Tejashwi Yadav's promises of employing every household, he questioned his understanding of mathematics.

"He said that he can do this, but we cannot. We have decided to expand industries here," he remarked.

He said that wherever the NDA members go, they say, "Come to our developed Bihar," while RJD and Congress members say, "Come to Bihar, we'll shoot you in the head with a gun."

Further spotlighting NDA's promises and its realisation, Rajnath Singh said that a grand Janki Maiya temple is being built in Sitamarhi.

