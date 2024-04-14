Many Padma awardees including Padma Bhushan Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt extend support to BJP (Ld, superseding previous story)

Jaipur, April 14 Impressed by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many Padma awardees here on Sunday announced their support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, some media reports suggested that "a few Padma awardees have joined the BJP". However, the BJP has said that "veterans from the field of art and culture have extended their support to the BJP, and have appealed to voters to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time".

Addressing a programme here, BJP leader Omkar Singh Lakhawat said that it is a matter of pride that individuals from different fields of art and culture have expressed confidence in the leadership of PM Modi.

"All these people have enhanced the cultural pride of the country. The BJP is fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the support of these veterans from different fields," he added.

Padma Bhushan awardee Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt said: "We are witnessing the pride of India increasing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and India's head is held high with pride. PM Modi is taking the country forward with the 'Developed India by 2047' vision. Our art has been respected and everyone has given us a lot of honour."

Padma Shri, Gulabo Sapera, a renowned Kalbelia dancer, said: "The prestige of the country has increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, India's cultural pride is discussed in foreign countries. Therefore, again for the third time, we want a strong government under the leadership of PM Modi."

Padma Shri Tilak Gitai, and other renowned artists were also present during a programme in which the Padma awardees announced extending support to the BJP.

